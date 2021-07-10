MLW Battle Riot lineup for tonight in Philadelphia (reports needed)

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW is advertising the following matches for tonight’s Battle Riot event that will be held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena.

-The 40-man Battle Riot match for a future shot at the MLW Heavyweight Championship (Entrants: Tom Lawlor, Alex Hammerstone, King Muertes, Mads Krugger, Richard Holliday, TJP, Myron Reed, Ross Von Erich, Marshall Von Erich, Davey Richards, Josef Samael, Ikuro Kwon, Simon Gotch, Calvin Tankman, Savio Vega, EJ Nduka, Gino Medina, Lee Moriarty, Daivari, Bu Ku Dao, Aramis, Alex Kane, Arez, Gringo Loco, Zenshi, Kit Osbourne, KC Navarro, Jordan Oliver)

-Richard Holliday vs. King Muertes for the Caribbean Championship.

-Davey Richards vs. TJP.

Powell’s POV: The event is sold out and the return date has already been set for October 2. We are seeking reports on tonight’s show. If you are going and want to help, email dotnetjason@gmail.com