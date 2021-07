CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro, and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin in Money in the Bank ladder match qualifiers, NXT call-ups, final Smackdown from the ThunderDome set, and more (36:09)…

Click here for the July 10 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

