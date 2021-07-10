WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight rating for the final ThunderDome broadcast

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s edition of WWE Smackdown on Fox delivered 1.881 million overall viewers, and a 0.45 overnight rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, according to SpoilerTV.com.

Powell’s POV: The first hour delivered 1.956 million viewers, while hour two produced 1.805 million viewers. Last week’s overnight numbers were 1.74 million overall viewers and a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demo for a holiday weekend show. The final numbers for Smackdown will be released next week.