WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight rating for the final ThunderDome broadcast

July 10, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s edition of WWE Smackdown on Fox delivered 1.881 million overall viewers, and a 0.45 overnight rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, according to SpoilerTV.com.

Powell’s POV: The first hour delivered 1.956 million viewers, while hour two produced 1.805 million viewers. Last week’s overnight numbers were 1.74 million overall viewers and a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demo for a holiday weekend show. The final numbers for Smackdown will be released next week.

