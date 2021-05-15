Impact Wrestling Under Siege lineup: The card for tonight’s Impact Plus event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the Impact Wrestling Under Siege event that will stream tonight on Impact Plus.
-Chris Sabin vs. Chris Bey vs. Sami Callihan vs. Matt Cardona vs. Trey Miguel vs. Moose in a six-way to become No. 1 contender to the Impact World Championship.
-Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson vs. Eddie Edwards, Juice Robinson, and David Finlay.
-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Havok for the Knockouts Championship.
-Josh Alexander vs. El Phantasmo for the X Division Championship.
-Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering vs. Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz for the Knockouts Tag Titles.
-W Morrissey vs. Willie Mack.
-Brian Myers vs. Black Taurus.
-Kimber Lee and Susan vs. Taylor Wilde and Tenille Dashwood.
-Ace Austin and Madman Fulton vs. TJP and Petey Williams vs. Larry D and Acey Romero vs. Rohit Raju and Mahabali Shera to become No. 1 contenders to the Impact Tag Titles.
Powell’s POV: Impact’s Under Siege event streams tonight at 7CT/8ET on Impact Plus. The show is also available as a $9.99 pay-per-view on FITE.TV.
