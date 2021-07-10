What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Three matches set for the return to the road and MITB go-home edition

July 10, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for this week’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso vs. Edge, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio.

-Bianca Belair vs. Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Seth Rollins vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a four-way.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be on the road in Houston, Texas at Toyota Center (finally!). This will be the go-home show for the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. WWE pulled the Smackdown Women’s Championship match from the MITB lineup due to Bayley’s injury. Join me for my weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET.

