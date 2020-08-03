WWE Raw (live coverage tonight), Powell’s Q&A audio show, Aron Stevens, Nyla Rose, Butterbean, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Austin Theory, D-Von Dudley, Jimmy Golden, Yoshi Tatsu

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s WWE Raw will be taped today at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Apollo Crews vs. MVP for the U.S. Championship will open the show, which will continue the build to SummerSlam. Next week’s Raw will also be taped today at the Performance Center. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for my Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. As always, please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

Birthdays and Notables

-Eric “Butterbean” Esch is 54. The pro boxer had a boxing match with Bart Gunn at WrestleMania XV.

-Aron Stevens (Aron Haddad) is 39 today. He worked as Damien Sandow in WWE.

-Nyla Rose is 38.

-The late Haystacks Calhoun (William Dee Calhoun) was born on August 3, 1934. He died at age 55 on December 7, 1989.

-The late Karl Gotch (Karl Istaz) was born on August 3, 1924. He died on July 28, 2007.

-Takayuki Iizuka turned 54 on Sunday.

-Davey Boy Smith Jr. (Harry Smith) turned 35 on Sunday.

-Austin Theory (Austin White) turned 24 on Sunday.

-Jimmy Golden turned 70 on Saturday. He also worked as Bunkhouse Buck in WCW and as Jack Swagger Sr. in WWE.

-Former WWE referee Mike Chioda turned 54 on Saturday.

-WWE producer Devon Dudley (Devon Hughes) turned 48 on Saturday.

-Yoshi Tatsu (Naofumi Yamamoto) turned 43 on Saturday.

-The late George Hackenschmidt was born on August 1, 1877. He died at age 90 on February 19, 1968.



