The Rock buys the XFL out of bankruptcy

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and RedBird Capital have acquired the XFL. Sportico.com reports that Johnson and Gerry Cardinale of RedBird Capital paid $15 million for the league just hours before it was scheduled to be auctioned out of bankruptcy. Read more on the story at Sportico.com.

Powell’s POV: I don’t think anyone saw this move coming. It will be very interesting to see if Johnson and his partner can find a way to make the league successful given the struggles that Vince McMahon had when he ran both versions of the league.