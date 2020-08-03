The Rock comments on his XFL purchase

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson spoke with Kevin Seifert of ESPN regarding the $15 million purchase of the XFL. “The acquisition of the XFL with my talented partners, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale, is an investment for me that’s rooted deeply in two things — my passion for the game and my desire to always take care of the fans,” Johnson said. “With pride and gratitude for all I’ve built with my own two hands, I plan to apply these callouses to the XFL, and look forward to creating something special for the players, fans, and everyone involved for the love of football.”

Powell’s POV: Seifert added that the deal contingent on court approval on Friday. Cardinale owns RedBird Capital, and Garcia is Johnson’s former wife and longtime business partner. The Rock’s acquisition is making a lot of headlines today. Only time will tell whether he and his partners can turn the twice folded league into a successful operation.

Confirming that the @xfl2020 has been purchased by a group that includes Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, for $15 million. Deal contingent on court approval Aug. 7. Quote from Johnson below. The purchasing firm is Redbird Capital Partners. First reported by @Sportico pic.twitter.com/4pjwncCq0D — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) August 3, 2020



