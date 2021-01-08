WWE Smackdown live coverage, NJPW Strong returns, WWE 205 Live, Luke Williams, Rey Misterio Sr., Bad Luck Fale, Bull Nakano, Chris Masters, Tony Halme

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. The show features Big E vs. Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

-For whatever it’s worth, the next advertised WWE live event is April 28 in Cardiff, Wales. The next AEW event listed outside Jacksonville, Florida is February 24 in Newark, New Jersey.

Birthdays and Notables

-Luke Williams (Brian Wickens) is 74.

-Rey Misterio Sr. (Miguel Angel Lopez Díaz) is 63.

-Bull Nakano (Keiko Nakano) is 53.

-Bad Luck Fale (Fale Simitaitoko) is 39.

-Chris Masters (Chris Mordetzky) is 38.

-The late Tony Halme, who wrestled as Ludvig Borga, took his own life at age 47 on January 8, 2010.