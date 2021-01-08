NJPW Strong preview: Three matches set for the first show of 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.
-Brody King, Logan Riegel, and Sterling Riegel vs. Danny Limelight, JR Kratos, and “X” (mystery wrestler).
-PJ Black and Fred Rosser vs. Tom Lawlor and JR Kratos.
-Rocky Romero vs. The DKC.
-Clark Connors vs. Kevin Knight.
Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written review and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.
