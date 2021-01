CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell and Wade Keller discuss Goldberg’s return to WWE, Kenny Omega vs. Fenix compared to Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly, Undisputed Era’s future, Anderson and Gallows in AEW, Karrion Kross vs. Damian Priest, and more (74:39)…

Click here for the January 8 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.