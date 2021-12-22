AEW Dynamite in Greensboro (reports needed), MLW note, AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, Doc Gallows, Caristico

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight in Greensboro, North Carolina at the Greensboro Coliseum. The show carries the “Holiday Bash” theme and is headlined by CM Punk, Sting, and Darby Allin vs. MJF, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler. Join Jake Barnett for this week’s live review at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight.

-MLW Fusion Alpha completed its run last week. MLW will return with the MLW Azteca miniseries on Thursday, January 6 at the new start time of 7CT/8ET.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW event in Greensboro, North Carolina. If you are going tonight or going to another upcoming show and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with A as the majority grade with 51 percent of the vote. B finished second with 27 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade, thanks mostly to the great Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson match.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with a B grade 43 percent of our post show voters. F finished second with 26 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade. While the match quality was fine, the ten-man tag and eight-man tag matches both felt fairly meaningless in the big picture.

Birthdays and Notables

-Caristico (Luis Ignacio Urive Alvirde) turned is 39. He worked as the first Sin Cara in WWE and previously worked as Mistico.

-Doc Gallows (Drew Hankinson) is 38.