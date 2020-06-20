What's happening...

Impact Wrestling statement regarding Speaking Out controversies, allegations against three wrestlers, former referee takes issue with a past Anthem internal investigation 

June 20, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling issued the following statement to PWInsider.com regarding the #speakingout movement.

“It is a core value of the Anthem organization that we conduct our business with respect and integrity, providing a safe and secure work environment for our employees and performers. We are following carefully the various allegations being made through social media, and are reviewing all incidents involving Impact Wrestling talent and personnel to determine an appropriate course of action.”

Powell’s POV: Impact wrestlers Joey Ryan, Dave Crist, and Michael Elgin were the subjects of allegations as part of the #speakingout online movement. Crist and Elgin have been accused of sending unsolicited nude photos of themselves, while Ryan is accused of groping a woman who picked him up at the airport prior to an appearance for a WrestlePro event. To the best of my knowledge, the three men have yet to respond to the allegations. In related news, the Rockstar Pro promotion announced that it severed ties with the OI4K Wrestling Academy, where Crist serves as the head trainer. Meanwhile, former Impact referee Kris Levin went public with a story about a past internal investigation that Anthem conducted regarding Impact management’s treatment of employees.


Topics

