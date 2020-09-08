AEW Dark preview: Seven matches announced for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-Brian Cage vs. Tony Dontati.

-Eddie Kingston vs. Lee Johnson.

-Anna Jay vs. Skyler Moore.

-Ricky Starks vs. Ben Carter.

-Sonny Kiss vs. Serpentico.

-Griff Garrison vs. Angelico.

-Will Hobbs vs. Sean Legacy.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

