AEW Collision lineup (St. Louis taping reports needed): The latest card for Saturday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Kazuchika Okada vs. The Beast Mortos in a Continental Classic blue league match

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe in a Continental Classic blue league match

-Jamie Hayter vs. Willow Nightingale to qualify for the International Women’s Cup match

-“Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin vs. Lio Rush and Action Andretti for a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler call out The Death Riders

Powell’s POV: Collision will be taped tonight in St. Louis at Chaifetz Arena. We are looking for reports or basic results from the taping. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Collision will air Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET. My review will be available late Saturday night due to WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event coverage. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).