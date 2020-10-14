AEW Champion Jon Moxley on his future with the company, his relationship with Tony Khan, how long he intends to wrestle, acting interest

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Reel Talker interview with Jon Moxley

Host: Jim Alexander

Interview available at ReelTalker.com

On his acting future and roles he would like (11:56): I want to do something rewarding and challenging. If I got the opportunity, I think I could do pretty good if I was given a more challenging role, a dramatic role. Playing a character that’s different from myself and spending more time working on the craft. I think I have the skills to do that.

On his future in AEW (16:35): Yeah, it’s definitely. I’ve become great friends with Tony Kahn, who is a great dude and the most successful promoter outside of Vince [McMahon] in how many years. We’ve been able to create something as a team and to get through the challenge of this pandemic. I’m incredibly proud of everybody (in AEW).

On how long he wants to wrestle and retiring with AEW (17:40): I’d like to wrestle till I’m in my 50’s, hopefully. Whatever that means? I don’t know. AEW in the United States, will definitely always be my home, I think. It’s just done so much for me and I’ve done everything I could to help build the brand and solidify it as a legit alternative and it’s vital to the wrestling industry that AEW be successful. I don’t see that changing ever. I have loyalty to the people who treat me well and they have treated me extremely well.



