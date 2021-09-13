What's happening...

NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s debut of “NXT 2.0”

September 13, 2021

NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT television show.

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. LA Knight vs. Pete Dunne in a four-way for a shot at the NXT Championship.

-Raquel Gonzalez vs. Franky Monet for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-The wedding of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis.

Powell’s POV: There’s no word yet as to whether the four-way will be for the NXT Title that Samoa Joe vacated on Sunday. Tuesday’s show will provide the first look at the newly renovated Capitol Wrestling Center studio at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

