WWE Raw in Boston (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A audio show note, AEW Dark Elevation, Baron Corbin, Angelina Love, Paul Heyman, Sal Rinauro, Sojourner Bolt, Hallowicked

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden. The show features Bobby Lashley vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for this week’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Boston, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite and Rampage tapings in Newark, New Jersey, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Knoxville, and all upcoming WWE, AEW, ROH, Impact Wrestling, MLW, and other major events. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Masato Shibata is 43 today.

-Angelina Love (Lauren Williams) is 40 today.

-Baron Corbin (Thomas Pestock) is 37 today.

-The late Road Warrior Animal (Joe Laurinaitis) was born on September 12, 1960. He died of a heart attack on September 22, 2020.

-Midnight (Ann-Marie Crooks) turned 56 on Sunday.

-Shocker (José Luis Jair Soria) turned 50 on Sunday.

-Sal Rinauro turned 39 on Sunday.

-Paul Heyman turned 56 on Saturday.

-Antonio Gomez Medina, who wrestles as Mascara Magica, turned 51 on Saturday.

-Sojourner Bolt (Josette Bynum) turned 44 on Saturday.

-Hallowicked (Robert Goodwin) turned 40 on Saturday.