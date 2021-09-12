What's happening...

09/12 ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV audio review: Bandido vs. Brody King vs. EC3 vs. Demonic Flamita in an elimination match for the ROH World Championship, Miranda Alize vs. Rok-C to become the first ROH Women’s World Champion, Jonathan Gresham vs. Josh Woods for the ROH Pure Title

September 12, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view: Bandido vs. Brody King vs. EC3 vs. Demonic Flamita in an elimination match for the ROH World Championship, Miranda Alize vs. Rok-C to become the first ROH Women’s World Champion, Jonathan Gresham vs. Josh Woods for the ROH Pure Title, and more (38:16)…

Click here for the September 12 ROH Death Before Dishonor audio review.

