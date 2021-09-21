MLW announces a second Opera Cup tournament match

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to announce Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty as a first round match in the Opera Cup tournament.

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, October 2. Buy tickets at http://www.MLW2300.com.

CARD TITLE FOR TITLE

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION VS. NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT CHAMPION

JACOB FATU VS. ALEX HAMMERSTONE4-WAY FOR WORLD

MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Myron Reed (C) vs. TAJIRI vs. Aramis vs. ArezWOMEN’S

FEATHERWEIGHT BOUT

Nicole Savoy vs. HolideadOpera Cup opening and semi-final rounds



OPERA CUP OPENING ROUND:



Davey Richards vs. “Filthy” Tom LawlorBobby Fish vs. Lee MoriartyAdditional athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

CONTRA Unit • Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday • World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • Alicia Atout • EJ Nduka • TJP • Alex Shelley • Calvin Tankman • 5150 plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com.More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.Tickets start at $20 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty in an Opera Cup opening round bout for MLW Fightland on Saturday, Oct. 2 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and airing nationally on a later date.

For the first-time ever Bobby Fish will wrestle Lee Moriarty and it goes down in the opening round of the oldest wrestling tournament in history: the Opera Cup.

Boasting to have the most educated feet in the fight game, Bobby Fish makes his much-anticipated MLW debut October 2 in Philadelphia. Winning titles from Japan to stateside, Fish is a world class grappler and dangerous veteran who looks to make a statement as he begins a new chapter in his storied career.

Standing across the ring from Fish is the master of TAIGASTYLE, the promising young Lee Moriarty. The Pittsburgh prodigy has wowed fans and overwhelmed adversaries with his blend of grappling and explosive agility, incorporating lucha attacks into his growing arsenal.

But who will advance to the Opera Cup semi-finals and get one step closer to holding the Opera Cup in victory?

Find out at FIGHTLAND on October 2nd in Philadelphia.

Powell’s POV: MLW previously announced Davey Richards vs. Tom Lawlor as a first round match. The company previously announced Matt Cross, TJP, Calvin Tankman, and Alex Shelley as the other entrants in the eight-man tournament.