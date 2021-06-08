Lio Rush announces his retirement after suffering an injury at AEW Double or Nothing

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Lio Rush (Lionel Green) announced his retirement from pro wrestling on Tuesday. Rush wrote on Instagram that he suffered a separated AC joint during the Casino Battle Royale at AEW Double or Nothing. He also wrote that he will make his contractually obligated appearances for New Japan Pro Wrestling once he’s recovered from the injury. Rush added that AEW offered him a contract despite his injury. Read his full statement via his Instagram Page.

Powell’s POV: A separated AC joint typically requires a four to six month recovery period. He is only 26 years-old. I’m not questioning his sincerity in the moment, but it’s hard not to wonder if he will end up having second thoughts about retiring so young. Only time will tell. Here’s wishing him the best either way.