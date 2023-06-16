AEW Rampage results (6/16): Powell’s review of Konosuke Takeshita vs. Bandido, Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett, and Jay Lethal vs. Mark Briscoe, Papa Briscoe, and Aubrey Edwards, Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, and Jeff Cobb vs. Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor, Taya Valkyrie vs. Trish Adora

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Rampage (Episode 99)

Taped June 14, 2023 in Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena

Aired June 16, 2023 on TNT

The Rampage opening aired. Pyro shot off on the stage. Jim Ross checked in on commentary along with Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Chris Jericho. The wrestlers were already inside the ring for the opening match…

1. Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, and Jeff Cobb vs. Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor. Jericho said he would eat Ross’s hat if Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega wasn’t a classic. Ross told him to go ahead because he has three black hats. Beretta stood on the ropes and then Romero dove between his legs and the ropes onto all three opponents. Taylor followed up with a dive and then Beretta capped it off with one of his own.

Cobb was getting the better of Taylor heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C] Beretta performed a nice series of suplexes on Fletcher coming out of the break. Fletcher stuffed a tornado DDT attempt and then put Beretta down with a brainbuster.

Romero checked in and joined Beretta in performing double team moves on Fletcher. When Fletcher was covered, Cobb entered the ring and roughed up both opponents. Cobb dragged Fletcher to his corner and then tagged himself in. Beretta and Romero performed a double knee strike on Cobb, who was then bodyslammed by Taylor.

Romero, Beretta, and Taylor did the hug spot. Cobb was the hero by grabbing two of them and suplexing them. Ospreay tagged into the match and hit a running boot on Romero in the corner. Ospreay followed up with a leap from the top rope into an elbow strike. Ospreay went for the Hidden Blade, but Romero avoided it and hooked him into a pin for a close near fall.

A short time later, Romero turned Ospreay inside out with a clothesline. Romero ran up the ropes for a move, but Fletcher caught him and performed a tombstone piledriver. Ospreay hit Romero with the Hidden Blade and then covered him for the three count…

Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, and Jeff Cobb beat Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor in 11:30.

AEW’s daily fantasy sports partner’s video aired… [C]

Powell’s POV: The expected fast paced opener. I would have preferred to see Ospreay dominate rather than give up the offense that he did, but he still shined. For that matter, so did Cobb, whose power moves really stood out in a match filled with more acrobatic wrestlers.

2. Taya Valkyrie vs. Trish Adora. Valkyrie’s entrance was televised while Adora was already inside the ring. Valkyrie taunted the crowd early and picked up an early two count. Valkyrie executed a sliding German suplex and then shimmied at ringside.

When Valkyrie returned to the ring, Adora caught her wit a pump kick. Adora hit Valkyrie with a series of forearms. Valkyrie came right back and speared Adora. Valkyrie pulled Adora’s arms behind her and then used her foot to drive Adora’s face into the match. Excalibur referred to it as a Curb Stomp…

Taya Valkyrie defeated Trish Adora in 3:25.

Powell’s POV: There’s a reason why WWE shortened the name of Seth Rollins’ finisher and I’m surprised that they brought the name back in AEW. Anyway, this match was exactly what it needed to be. Adora got a couple of hope spots, but Valkyrie was dominant. While Adora has upside, Valkyrie is the one who seems to be being set up for a shot at TBS Champion Kris Statlander, so she should be the focus. Now if we could just hear from her. Seriously, has she been given any promo time since Double Or Nothing?

Backstage, Lexi Nair interviewed Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy while Isiah Kassidy and Ethan Page stood behind them. Matt said the Austin and Colten Gunn will be their stepping stones to the AEW Tag Team Titles. Matt said they beat the Gunns’ daddy’s ass 25 years ago and will do the same to Austin and Colten on Dynamite. Jeff said they would do what Billy Gunn has tried to do for his sons for the last three years by making them famous. Kassidy made his weird orgasm noise…

3. Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett, and Jay Lethal (w/Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh). vs. Mark Briscoe, Papa Briscoe, and Aubrey Edwards. Edwards wore a sleeveless referee shirt as part of her gear. Karen avoided Aubrey. Papa checked in and joined Mark in performing a double shoulder block. Schiavone noted that Papa was unbeaten in three prior matches with his sons. The heels had Mark down at ringside going into a PIP break. [C]