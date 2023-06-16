What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Unification match headlines Friday’s Fox show

June 16, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre to unify the titles

-Shotzi vs. Bayley (Shotzi replaces Bayley in the Money in the Bank match if she’s victorious)

-Cameron Grimes vs. Baron Corbin

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown will be live from Lafayette, Louisiana at the Cajundome. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio review will available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

