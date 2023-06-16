What's happening...

06/16 Powell’s AEW Rampage audio review: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Bandido, Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett, and Jay Lethal vs. Mark Briscoe, Papa Briscoe, and Aubrey Edwards, Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, and Jeff Cobb vs. Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor, Taya Valkyrie vs. Trish Adora

June 16, 2023

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Rampage: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Bandido, Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett, and Jay Lethal vs. Mark Briscoe, Papa Briscoe, and Aubrey Edwards, Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, and Jeff Cobb vs. Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor, Taya Valkyrie vs. Trish Adora, and more (11:38)…

Click here to stream or download the June 16 AEW Rampage audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.