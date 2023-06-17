What's happening...

06/16 Barnett’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Roman Reigns wants Jey Uso to fall in line, LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar, gauntlet match for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, AJ Styles and Michin vs. Karrion Kross and Scarlett, Charlotte Flair on The Grayson Waller Effect

June 17, 2023

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Roman Reigns wants Jey Uso to fall in line, LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar, gauntlet match for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, AJ Styles and Michin vs. Karrion Kross and Scarlett, Charlotte Flair on The Grayson Waller Effect, and more (39:49)…

Click here for the June 16 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.