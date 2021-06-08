What's happening...

06/08 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: The final push for NXT Takeover In Your House with Karrion Kross, Adam Cole, Pete Dunne, Kyle O’Reilly, Johnny Gargano facing off before their NXT Title match, Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai, Ted DiBiase’s Priceless Announcement, Austin Theory vs. Oney Lorcan

June 8, 2021

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: The final push for NXT Takeover In Your House with Karrion Kross, Adam Cole, Pete Dunne, Kyle O’Reilly, Johnny Gargano facing off before their NXT Title match, Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai, Ted DiBiase’s Priceless Announcement, Austin Theory vs. Oney Lorcan, and more (42:16)…

Click here for the June 8 NXT TV audio review. 

