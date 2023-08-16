WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch faces up to 25 years in prison after pleading no contest to DUI causing death and additional charges

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch pleaded no contest to a felony charge of DUI causing death in Volusia County, Florida on Wednesday. Sytch, who worked as Sunny in WWE, faces eight total charges relating to the March 25, 2022 car accident that took the life 75 year-old Julian Lafrancis Lasseter.

TMZ notes that Sytch also pleaded no contest to a felony charge of driving with license suspended causing death, four misdemeanor charges of DUI with damage to a person, and two additional misdemeanor charges of DUI with damage to property. Read more at TMZ.com.

Powell’s POV: Sytch is facing up to a 25-year maximum prison sentence. With at least six previous DUI arrests and additional legal issues over the years, it’s hard to imagine a judge showing her leniency… again. Sytch’s sentencing date has not been scheduled as of this update.