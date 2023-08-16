NXT TV rating for Wes Lee vs. Dijak for a shot at the NXT Title at Heatwave

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 680,000 viewers for USA Network, according to F4Wonline.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 776,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to last week’s 0.23 rating. I’m not surprised by the declines given that NXT didn’t advertise any main roster wrestlers for this episode. It will be interesting to see how next week’s Heatwave themed edition performs with Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Baron Corbin all in advertised matches. The August 16, 2022 edition of NXT 2.0 delivered 723,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating for the Heatwave themed show.