WWE Survivor Series 2018 on FS1, Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, poll results for NXT TV, AEW Dynamite, and WWE Smackdown, Terry Funk, Cody, Dax Harwood, Su Yung, Alicia Fox, Will Ferrara, Ed “Strangler” Lewis

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-FS1 will air the WWE Survivor Series 2018 pay-per-view tonight at 6CT/7ET. The show includes WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan in a non-title match, Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair, Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. U.S. Champion Shinsuke Nakaura in a non-title match, and more.

-Reminder, the WWE Backstage show is no longer airing weekly on FS1.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. Tonight’s episode includes Moose vs. Crazzy Steve for the TNA Championship. John Moore’s review will be available shortly after the conclusion the show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review and the Impact Wrestling Hit List will be available on Wednesday.

-The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs tonight on AXS at 9CT/10ET.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The eleven match show includes The Young Bucks vs. Peter Avalon and Brandon Cutler. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

-Friday Night Smackdown on Fox finished with B as the majority grade with 29 percent of the vote. C finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C grade (using the empty venue curve for all shows).

-The NXT on USA Network show scored an A grade from the majority of the voters in our post show poll with 40 percent of the vote. B finished second with 34 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

-AEW Dynamite produced an B grade from 31 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 28 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Terry Funk is 76.

-Dax Harwood (David Harwood) of FTR is 36.

-Cody (Cody Runnels) is 35.

-Alicia Fox (Victoria Crawford) is 34.

-Su Yung (Vannarah Riggs) is 31.

-Will Ferrara is 29.

-The late Ed “Strangler” Lewis (Robert Friedrich) was born on June 30, 1891. He died at age 75 on August 8, 1966.



