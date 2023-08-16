AEW Dynamite results (8/16): Powell’s live review of MJF and Adam Cole discuss the All In main event, Chris Jericho’s decision, Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta for the AEW International Title

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 202)

Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

Aired live August 16, 2023 on TBS

[Hour One] Pyro shot off and then the broadcast team of Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone checked in from their desk on the stage. Justin Roberts was the ring announcer…

Orange Cassidy made his entrance for the AEW International Championship. Wheeler Yuta made his entrance via the stage…

1. Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta for the AEW International Championship. The “Texas Chain Saw Massacre” video game logo was in two corners of the ring and on the ringside barricade. After some back and forth early action, Yuta hit Cassidy with a suicide dive.

Cassidy came right back with a suplex on the floor. Yuta put Cassidy down with a piledriver on the entrance ramp. Back in the ring, Cassidy hit Beach Break heading into a picture-in-picture back of commercials. [C]

Yuta executed a superplex and followed up with a top rope splash for a two count. Cassidy rallied with a Michinoku Driver for a two count of his own. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli hopped the ringside barricade.

Cassidy tossed his elbow pad at Moxley. Cassidy hit the Orange Punch and sold hand pain. Yuta hooked Cassidy into a pin for a two count. Yuta went for a backdrop, but Cassidy sat down and hooked his legs while getting the three count.

Orange Cassidy defeated Wheeler Yuta in 11:45 to retain the AEW International Championship.

Afterward, Moxley and Castagnoli hit the ring and attacked Cassidy. Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor ran in and brawled with the Blackpool Combat trio, but they were quickly overwhelmed. Excalibur said they didn’t seem to be fully recovered from the Parking Lot Brawl.

Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, and Alex Abrhantes came out. Penta and Fenix double superkicked Castagnoli out of the ring, and then tossed Yuta to the floor. It looked like the BCC members were going to return to the ring, but they stopped when they hear entrance music.

Eddie Kingston came out and was met by Castagnoli. They fought to the ring. Kingston joined the Lucha Bros and Best Friends in quickly clearing BCC from the ring. A loud “Eddie” chant broke out.

Kingston got a mic and challenged BCC and (whoever you can find) to face him and the other babyfaces to meet in a Stadium Stampede match at All In at Wembley Stadium. Schiavone said Stadium Stampede “is the most unpredictable match ever”…

Powell’s POV: Cassidy and Yuta had a well worked opening match. I’m guessing the Stadium Stampede match will be more like Anarchy in the Arena compared to the more comedic Stadium Stampede matches from Daily’s Place.

Footage aired from “yesterday” of Jim Ross interviewing Kenny Omega in an empty venue. Ross asked Omega could even consider doing business with someone like Don Calls. Omega called him Uncle Don and said he was always there while he was growing up.

Omega spoke about how he just wants to move on and doesn’t want to be consumed by revenge. Ross brought up Konosuke Takeshita. Omega said Takeshita reminded him of himself and said that Callis choosing someone younger, stronger, and faster hurt him. Omega said he was going take Takeshita away.

Don Callis showed up and told Ross that Omega has so many insecurities that they might need to have a three-hour special. Jay White and Juice Robinson attacked Omega. White slammed a metal pole over Omega’s back. Takeshita showed up and joined the beatdown. Callis mocked Omega for being the God of Pro Wrestling…

Hangman Page stood in front of an ambulance with a beer in hand. He said that if you’re going to start a beatdown, you need to finish it. Page said he was outside of a hospital and Omega was inside it. Page said Omega wouldn’t be alone at All In. He said that he, Omega, and Kota Ibushi would finish the beatdown that the heels started. A man showed up and told Page that he couldn’t drink on hospital grounds. Page slammed his beer and handed it back to the man…

Powell’s POV: So is Page boozing again because it’s crowd pleasing or because he’s neurotic again? Probably both, but didn’t he ditch the drinking once he found happiness? I’m not complaining. The live crowds love boozing Page.

Don Callis stood in the ring and introduced Chris Jericho, who made his entrance to “Judas” heading into a regular break… [C]

Callis told Jericho he was sorry about what happened last week. Jericho said the members of Jericho Appreciation Society made him realize that he should change a few things. Jericho told Callis that he doesn’t join factions, he creates them.

Jericho then said that his answer is yes. Jericho said the JAS members walking out on him made him realize that he needs to get back to his roots. He said he needed to be aligned with a man who is just as low as he is. Jericho spoke about regaining the AEW Championship.

Callis hugged Jericho. Callis said they didn’t need to waste more time on the rubes. He said they could go drink Broadway dry. Jericho stopped Callis and pointed out a covered painting that was set up in a corner of the ring. Callis tried to talk him out of unveiling the picture.

Jericho uncovered the panting, which showed Callis holding Jericho’s head in his hand. Jericho asked if Callis thought he was going to say no. Jericho asked if Callis was going to have him assassinated or beheaded.

Callis said it was embarrassing for him because the artist screwed it up. Jericho said he’s known Callis since 1989 and he knows when he was lying. Jericho called him a scumbag lowlife and told Callis to be honest with him for the first time in his life.

Callis said Jericho was right. He didn’t think that Jericho would say yes. Callis said he thought Jericho would say no due to his massive ego. Callis said it’s always been all about Jericho and thus he assumed Jericho would make a stupid decision.

Callis said that in a business full of egomaniacs, Jericho is the greatest. Callis said Jericho doesn’t deserve to be part of his family. Jericho asked who the hell Callis is. Jericho said Callis wasn’t in the business three years ago and no one cared. Jericho said Callis was in AEW because of him and is now at his peak and yet compared to him, nobody cares.

Jericho said Callis had no friends and had messed up every personal relationship he’s ever had in his life. Jericho called Callis and asshole. Callis slapped Jericho across the face. Jericho grabbed Callis by the collars and pushed him back into the corner. Konosuke Takeshita showed up in the ring with a chair, but Jericho saw him coming and cut him off.

Will Ospreay entered the ring and struck Jericho. Ospreay got a chair and hit Jericho with it (Jericho wisely covered his head). Jericho bled from the forehead. Ospreay and Takshita held up Jericho and then Callis took the painting and slammed it over Jerihco’s head (Jericho wisely covered up again).

Sammy Guevara ran out with a baseball bat, causing Callis, Ospreay, and Takeshita to exit the ring. Guevara checked on the bloody Jericho while the heels headed to the stage…

Powell’s POV: I liked everything about the angle aside from the needless swerve. It makes Jericho look bad for being willing to join Callis rather than being a character who saw the light and wanted to do the right thing. So babyface Jericho is going to face a heel Ospreay? In London? That crowd reaction should be interesting.

A Jack Perry video package aired. He spoke about beating Rob Van Dam and said he would retire the FTW Championship next week… “Uh, okay,” Taz said on commentary. He said he was going to move on…

Powell’s POV: Retiring a belt in AEW? It’s a good start, but one is not enough.

Darby Allin and Nick Wayne made their entrance. The Gates of Agony duo attacked them from behind. Swerve Strickland made his entrance with AR Fox and both men were holding chairs.

2. Darby Allin and Nick Wayne vs. “Gates of Agony” Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona. The match apparently started when the heels jumped the babyfaces and threw one of them inside the ring. The heels were in control heading into an early PIP break. [C]

Swerve and Fox watched the match while seated on chairs on the ramp. The babyface duo came back. Wayne put Kaun down with Wayne’s World. Wayne and Allin both went up top in the same corner. Wayne performed a moonsault onto Liona, while Allin hit Kaun with a Coffin Drop and pinned him.

Darby Allin and Nick Wayne defeated “Gates of Agony” Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona.

Sting appeared on the big screen, which stopped Swerve and Fox from heading to the ring. Sting spoke about how he’s making movies. Sting got fired up about the coffin match in front of 80,000 people in England.

Sting introduced the “leading man” of his movie, which was a terrified Prince Nana. Sting went further into Joker Sting mode by saying it was showtime. Sting let Nana leave and sang the goodbye song…

A video aired with MJF standing in front of a steakhouse. Adam Cole showed up and asked what they were doing there. MJF spoke about facing Aussie Open on the pre-show and said they had to get inside their heads. The camera pulled back to reveal it was an Outback Steakhouse.

Clips showed the duo eating. MJF was all excited about the blooming onion. Cole slapped him to calm him down. They cut to the duo backstage at the arena. Cole showed up a Crocodile Dundee DVD. MJF showed him footage of a kangaroo fight and said that’s how they win. MJF showed Cole the “Kangaroo Kick.”

They cut to the two of them wearing safari hats and peaking through production crates while someone flipped out over an inflatable crocodile and other items. Cole and MJF hit the guy with a double clothesline.

A voice called for Cole and MJF to go to his office. A shot aired of Tony Khan’s office door and he was yelling at the duo about keeping the double clothesline in the ring. MJF and Cole exited the room. MJF said he would make Khan regret that in 2024. Khan exited the room wearing shades and asked MJF what he said. MJF buddied up to Khan.

MJF and Adam Cole arrived in MJF’s sports car. MJF told Cole he had to take a dump and rushed out of the picture. Cole looked into the camera and said they would see viewers after the break. Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett entered the picture. Strong kicked MJF’s car, then acted like he hurt his foot… [C]

Powell’s POV: Holy bush league bullshit. I’ve loved most of MJF and Cole’s saga, but this week’s video was dreadful.

MJF and Adam Cole made their entrance to their mashed up theme songs.