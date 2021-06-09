AEW Dynamite airing Friday, NXT TV and AEW Dynamite poll results, Tay Conti, The Sheik, Dutch Savage

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will not air tonight due to TNT’s coverage of the NBA Playoffs. The AEW Double or Nothing fallout edition of Dynamite will air on Friday at 9CT/10ET on TNT. The show should return to its usual Wednesday night slot beginning in July.

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with a majority reader vote of B with 41 percent in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 37 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite finished with F as the majority grade with 29 percent of the vote. A finished second with 22 percent. I gave the show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tay Conti (Taynara Melo de Carvalho) is 26 today.

-The late Ed “The Sheik” Farhat was born on June 9, 1924. He died of heart failure on January 18, 2003 at age 78.

-The late Dutch Savage (Frank Stewart) was born on June 9, 1935. He died on August 3, 2013 at age 78.