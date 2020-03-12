AEW Dark taping spoilers: Full results of next week’s online show (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dark Taping

Salt Lake City, Utah at Maverik Center

Results courtesy of WrestlingInc.com

1. Jack Evans and Angelico beat Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa.

2. Penelope Ford beat Riho.

3. Colt Cabana beat Peter Avalon (w/Leva Bates).

4. Christopher Daniels beat Stu Grayson

