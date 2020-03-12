WWE Backstage on FS1 viewership for the episode featuring AJ Styles

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s WWE Backstage drew 35,000 viewers for FS1, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 58,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: This week’s show featured AJ Styles in studio. Early reports indicated that last week’s show delivered just 18,000 viewers, but that number was corrected. It does not appear as though this week’s show will be lucky enough to get a corrected increase. If not, then it will be the least watched episode to date.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jordan Oliver of MLW on starting in the pro wrestling business at age 15, backyard wrestling, the Injustice faction, his NJPW dream role, the platform that MLW has provided, and more...

