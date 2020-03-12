NXT UK on WWE Network, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw poll results, NXT live events in Florida (reports needed), Kenta, James Maritato, Erick Stevens, Nidia, Mae Young

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT UK streams today on WWE Network at 2CT/3ET. The show includes Noam Dar vs. Ligero and the return of NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin. Haydn Gleed’s written review and audio review should be available later today.

-Dot Net Members will be listening to the new Dot Net Weekly audio show today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a C grade majority vote with 27 percent from the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave show a B grade.

-We are looking for reports from the NXT live events listed below. If you are going to one of these events or another upcoming show and want to help by sending in a report, contact me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-NXT is in Venice, Florida at the Venice Community Center on Friday with the local crew.

-NXT is in Daytona Beach, Florida at Midtown Cultural & Educational Center on Saturday with the local crew.

Birthdays and Notables

-James Maritato, who worked as Nunzio and Little Guido, is 48.

-Nidia Guenard is 41.

-Kenta (Kenta Kobayashi) is 39.

-Erick Stevens is 38.

-The late Johnnie Mae Young was born on March 12, 1923. She died at age 90 on January 14, 2014.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jordan Oliver of MLW on starting in the pro wrestling business at age 15, backyard wrestling, the Injustice faction, his NJPW dream role, the platform that MLW has provided, and more...

