WWE Raw viewership for the show that included three Bobby Lashley matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.574 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.6 million average from last week. Raw delivered a .39 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s .35 rating.

Powell’s POV: Monday Night Football delivered 7.923 million viewers for ESPN for the Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals game, which topped the cable ratings. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.627 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.620 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.474 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished sixth, seventh, and ninth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The December 14, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 1.527 million viewers for the WWE TLC go-home show.