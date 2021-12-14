ROH Final Battle poll results for best match and overall show grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view event received a majority A grade from 57 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 32 percent.

-63 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe for the ROH Tag Titles, while Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King in a Fight Without Honor finished second with 18 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Only 7 percent of the voters gave the show a below average grade. I gave the show an A- grade and agree with the reader choices for the top two matches. While we’ve seen ROH events that featured stronger matches, this was a special show in terms of being billed as the end of an era. ROH nailed the presentation thanks in part to AEW and Impact Wrestling allowing wrestlers from ROH’s past to send in videos or even appear in some cases (FTR showing up and brawling with The Briscoes was awesome). The ROH crew did a terrific job given the circumstances and the broadcast team deserves a lot of credit for taking what could have come off as a memorial service and making viewers feel like it was okay to enjoy the show. Kudos to everyone involved for making this work on what was surely an emotional night.