12/14 NXT 2.0 results: Moore’s review of NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong vs. Bron Breakker, Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson in a No Holds Barred match, Cora Jade vs. Dakota Kai, Edris Enofe vs. Boa, Tony D’Angelo vs. Andre Chase, Harland’s in-ring debut

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT 2.0 TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live December 14, 2021 on USA Network

A highlight video aired recapping Johnny Gargano’s farewell-for-now speech, which included a subsequent beatdown by Grayson Waller…

Footage from “moments ago” showed Grayson Waller entering the WWE Performance Center, met by an angry crowd of fans booing him in the parking lot…

Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

Entrances for the no hold barred match aired…

1. Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson in a No-Holds Barred Match. Grimes kicked Hudson with a Yakuza Kick when Hudson entered the ring. Grimes put a trash can on Hudson and hit him with a PK. Hudson recovered and put the boots to Grimes. Grimes recovered and hit Hudson with a moonsault for a two count. Hudson kicked Grimes when Grimes went for a chair. Hudson tossed the weapons far away. Grimes went for Hudson’s wig, but Hudson hit Grimes with a jawbreaker on the top rope to escape the hold.

Hudson hit Grimes with an impressive slingshot German Suplex. Grimes used a Yakuza Kick to block a chair shot. Hudson gave Grimes a thumb to the eye. Grimes reversed a Razor’s Edge with a huracanrana (looks like Grimes might have hit his own head on the comedown). Grimes went for a poetry in motion off a chair, but Grimes reversed it into a Uranage onto that chair. The show cut to picture-in-picture.[c]

For some reason a poker table found it’s way into the match and was set up in the ring. Grimes hit Hudson with a crossbody for the two count. Grimes went for a Cave In, but Hudson reversed it into a power bomb through the table. Hudson went for the pin, but Grimes’s shoulders were propped up by the Table. The extra adjustment time allowed Grimes to kick out at two. Hudson grabbed clippers and tried to cut Grimes’s hair but Grimes recovered with a roundhouse. Grimes hit Hudson with a Poisonrana. Grimes gave Hudson a cave-in on a chair for the win.

Cameron Grimes defeated Duke Hudson via pinfall in 11:14 to win the no-holds barred match.

After the match, Grimes ripped off Hudson’s headgear to reveal that he’s bald now. Vic Joseph made a bunch of random poker puns while running through the match highlights…

John’s Thoughts: A much better match compared to their match at WarGames. This match was allowed to tell a bell-to-bell story and had some fun drama throughout. The last match was just way underwhelming for two guys as talented as these two. It should also be noted that at WarGames, these two had the unenviable task of following the really got tag title match on the show. Not sure if the poker table holding Cameron’s shoulder’s up was on purpose or not, but it added a nice layer of logic to the match. I ready for both guys to move on from this. Grimes has been more serious as of late and the upper card that just lost Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly could really use him. I have high hopes for Hudson too and hopefully he loses the poker guy gimmick. For some reason, they decided to recreate the Edge vs. Kurt Angle bald feud from back in the day with him.

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Cora Jade about her match against Dakota kai later in the show. Jade said she’s excited that she’s medically cleared. Dakota Kai showed up and said she was hear to warn Jade that Raquel Gonzalez is using Jade to do all her dirty work and take all the credit. Kai joked that maybe her and Gonzalez can win the dusty cup one day or something. Jade called Kai “mom” and said she’s going to beat Kai, taking her one step closer to challenging for the Women’s Championship…

Grayson Waller was walking backstage and Vic noted that Waller will address his attack on Johnny Gargano after the break…[c]

A Briggs and Jensen skit aired where they are still acting like generic country boys. This was a continuation of last week’s skit where they joined Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter at a country concert…

Grayson Waller made his entrance to a myriad of boos. Waller soaked in “asshole” chants from the PC crowd. Waller talked about Gargano saying “you never lose if you bet on yourself”. Waller talked about Gargano talking about the crowd, the fans, and himself. Waller said he did what he said he was going to do last week, get all the views, trend, and that’s what happens when you bet on yourself. Waller told the production truck to replay footage of the Gargano beatdown via Waller’s phone camera footage. Waller said he cemented himself as THE NXT star last week. He talked about winning wargames and taking out an NXT legend last week.

He talked about how he was celebrating with celebrities all week while the fans are just complaining online. Waller read off angry tweets online. Waller berated Wade Barrett for his negative comments. Waller then talked to Vic Joseph. Waller pointed out that Joseph didn’t do a single thing when Waller attacked Joseph’s best friend, Johnny Gargano. Waller said he doesn’t needs friends or fans. He said the only thing he needs is himself, Grayson Waller…

Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett checked in on commentary. Barrett said he wanted to like Waller, but he can’t. Joseph said it was time to move on and recap MSK finding the Shaman, Matt Riddle. A replay aired of MSK finding Riddle and sharing their “stash” with him. The graphic said MSK and Riddle will appear later in the show…

Malcolm Bivens was at the Diamond Mine gym. He hyped up Roderick Strong vs. Bronson Reed. Strong asked Nile and the Creeds to stay backstage while he takes care of business by himself. The graphic said that Ivy Nile will also have a match after the break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Great stuff from Waller. Kudos to NXT for elevating Grayson Waller. It was not to long ago where he was the designated enhancement wrestler on 205 Live. They turned the guy heel, he takes the ball and runs with it, and they utilized Johnny Gargano’s departure to put more heat on the guy. NXT only had one chance to use Gargano’s departure to put heat on someone and it’s good that Waller is talking that heat and running with it. The guy is a potential big star in WWE and he’s seeming making WWE proud in their investment in him.