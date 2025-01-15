NXT TV rating: NXT Tag Team Title match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 779,000 viewers for The CW network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 957,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.25 rating. Last week’s numbers shot up due to an appearance by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. One year earlier, the January 16, 2024 edition of NXT delivered 722,000 viewers and a 0.21 rating for a 20-woman battle royal.