NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s television show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NXT television show that was taped last week in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

-Keith Lee vs. Dominick Dijakovic vs. Damian Priest in a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Championship.

-Dakota Kai vs. Shotzi Blackheart vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Xia Li vs. Kayden Carter vs. Aliyah in a gauntlet match for the final spot in the ladder match to determine the No. 1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Velveteen Dream vs. Bobby Fish.

Powell’s POV: The women in the gauntlet match are all getting a second chance to qualify for the ladder match. The Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa and the women’s ladder match will take place on next week’s show. Join John Moore for his weekly NXT live review as the show airs tonight on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s NXT audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members on Thursday morning.



