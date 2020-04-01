AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Cody and Darby Allin vs. Shawn Spears and Sammy Guevara.

-Kenny Omega vs. Trent.

-Lance Archer makes his AEW in-ring debut.

Powell’s POV: AEW will also announce the second half of the brackets for the tournament that will crown the first TNT Champion. AEW Dynamite will be held at an undisclosed location on a closed set (no fans present). Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio review each week.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Vice TV's "Dark Side of the Ring" executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisner discussing the March 24 second season premiere focusing on the Benoit family tragedy, plus their pro wrestling fandom, the show's name and origins, highlights of season two, Chris Jericho becoming the narrator, and much more...

