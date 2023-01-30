AEW Dark Elevation spoilers: Full results for tonight’s online show (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

AEW Dark Elevation taping

Taped January 25, 2023 in Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena

Report by Dot Net reader Twitter.com/DerikZoo

The commentators were Ian Riccoboni, Paul Wight, and “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard. Dasha was the ring announcer.

1. Red Velvet beat Billie Starkz. Starkz got a good amount of cheers and chants during the match. She is one to look out for.

2. John Silver and Alex Reynolds beat “The Workhorsemen” Anthony Henry and JD Drake. Lexington was hot for the Dark Order, most of all Johnny Hungie.

3. Rush (w/Jose, Preston Vance) beat Brian Pillman Jr. Vance wore necklace/boa of all the torn masks he’s acquired. After the match, Jose threw a cord into the ring and Rush choked Pillman with it.

4. Skye Blue and Yuka Sakazaki (w/Madison Rayne) beat Athena and Diamanté. Yuka pinned Diamanté after Athena faked an injury so she didn’t have to face off with Yuka.

5. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin defeated Tony Neese and Ari Davari (w/Mark Sterling). Sterling heeled on Kentucky. He told the crowd Davari provided free bars of soap to everyone under their seats. After a lot of people checked, he told them they were the ones who needed it the most. Funny. Dante won with his springboard moonsault.

6. “Kings of the Black Throne” Malakai Black and Brody King killed Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum. Turbo and Truth make up “The Outrunners” in OVW. Black and King are so fun to watch. They need to be doing more than this.

Bobby Cruise was our ring announcer for our main event. Also, Caprice Coleman joined the commentary team.

7. Claudio Castagnoli defeated Blake Christian to retain the ROH World Title. Great match! I really dig Christian and Claudio is Claudio. He won when Christian tapped to the Swing.