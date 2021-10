CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

Jake Barnett

Jake Barnett reviews AEW Dynamite: Bryan Danielson vs. Bobby Fish, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. Andrade El Idolo’s masked tag team for the AAA Tag Titles, Dante Martin vs. Malakai Black, Kiera Hogan vs. Penelope Ford, Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta, and more (41:39)…

Click here for the October 17 AEW Dynamite audio review.

