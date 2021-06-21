WWE Raw preview: Money in the Bank qualifying matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Riddle in a Money in the Bank qualifier.

-Ricochet vs. AJ Styles in a Money in the Bank qualifier.

-Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a Money in the Bank qualifier.

-Asuka and Naomi vs. Eva Marie and Doudrop in a Money in the Bank qualifier.

-Randy Orton vs. John Morrison in a Money in the Bank qualifier.

Powell's POV: Doudrop is the new name for Piper Niven according to WWE's official email preview. Raw will be live from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center.