AEW Dynamite viewership for the latest Friday night edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Friday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 552,000 viewers for TNT, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was up from the 487,000 viewership mark for the previous week’s episode.
Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a .20 in the 18-49 demographic. The previous week’s Dynamite delivered a .19 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This was the best Friday night number the show has delivered thus far. Dynamite will air this Saturday night at 7CT/8ET before returning to its regular Wednesday night slot on June 30.
