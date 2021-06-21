What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the show featuring a Hell in a Cell match

June 21, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.045 million viewers for Fox, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The number is up from the previous episode’s 1.853 million overnight viewership total.

Powell’s POV: It was a good week for Smackdown, so the stunt of adding the Hell in a Cell match paid off by getting the viewership north of two million viewers. Still, it makes you wonder how well the match could have drawn if it had been announced more than a day ahead of time. We do not have the final number for the previous week’s show. Friday’s Smackdown delivered a .54 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, up from the .48 rating drawn the previous week.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.