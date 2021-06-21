WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the show featuring a Hell in a Cell match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet
WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.045 million viewers for Fox, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The number is up from the previous episode’s 1.853 million overnight viewership total.
Powell’s POV: It was a good week for Smackdown, so the stunt of adding the Hell in a Cell match paid off by getting the viewership north of two million viewers. Still, it makes you wonder how well the match could have drawn if it had been announced more than a day ahead of time. We do not have the final number for the previous week’s show. Friday’s Smackdown delivered a .54 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, up from the .48 rating drawn the previous week.
