06/21 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 163): Pro Wrestling Boom Live – The post WWE Hell in a Cell edition with co-host Jonny Fairplay

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell is a special live episode co-hosted by Jonny Fairplay of “Survivor” fame with live calls coming out of the WWE Hell in a Cell event. Join us for our live episodes the Mondays after WWE pay-per-views at 3CT/4ET at PWAudio.net. The next show will be Monday, July 19, the day after WWE Money in the Bank…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Live Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 163) with guest co-host Jonny Fairplay.

