ROH Notes: 19th Anniversary First Hour Free to feature a four-way match, ROH Wrestling TV matches, the next ROH Strong Podcast guest, a replay of the entire Pure Championship tournament

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-There will be a four-way match on the “First Hour Free” portion of the 19th Anniversary pay-per-view next Friday night. The match features Danhausen vs. Brian Johnson vs. Eli Isom vs. LSG.

-This weekend’s Ring of Honor Wrestling television show includes “La Faccion Ingobernable” Rush, Dragon Lee, Kenny King and Bestia del Ring vs. “The Foundation” Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus in an eight-man tag match, and Eli Isom vs. Rey Horus.

-Although it wasn’t mentioned in this blog, Eck revealed in his previous blog that next weekend’s edition of ROH Wrestling has the first-ever Pure Wrestling Gauntlet match. No participants have been announced.

-O’Shay Edwards will be the guest on Monday’s ROH Strong podcast. He will discuss his decision to come out as bisexual last year, leaving his job as a firefighter to become a pro wrestler at age 30, training under Robert Gibson and at the ROH Dojo, and more.

-ROH Best On The Planet on the STIRR and PLEX apps will feature a three-hour special with the replay of the entire Pure Championship tournament on Saturday, March 27 at 7CT/8ET.

-Dak Draper will take part in a Q&A on the “ROH The Experience” Facebook page on Tuesday at 7CT/8ET.

Powell’s POV: Eck’s blog also includes notes on a watch along Zoom party hosted by Ian Riccaboni for the First Hour Free, the return of the Bracket of Honor, Jay Lethal matches streaming on the ROH website, and much more. If you missed the Pure Championship tournament, I definitely recommend checking out the replay that’s mentioned above.