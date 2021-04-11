WWE touts WrestleMania 37 night two attendance, WrestleMania 38 date listed

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Sunday regarding the WrestleMania 37 Night Two attendance.

For the second consecutive night, a sell-out of 25,675 fans attended WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, FL with millions more watching at home on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network around the world.

Two sell outs with a combined 51,350 fans attended both nights of WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium.

Adhering to local health guidelines, a limited number of tickets were sold for both nights of WrestleMania, with all in attendance seated in socially-distanced pods. Additional safety measures included health screenings and temperature checks prior to entry into Raymond James Stadium, mask requirements, social distancing, mobile ticketing, cashless concessions and enhanced sanitization throughout the venue.

Next year’s WrestleMania will take place on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington/Dallas. Ticket information will be announced later this year.

Powell’s POV: Here’s hoping that WWE will be able to claim over 100,000 fans next year at AT&T Stadium. I don’t cheerlead for any company, but a sold out crowd next year would likely mean that we’ve made it out of the pandemic. It’s worth noting that WWE did not list the WrestleMania 38 date during the video for the show that debuted during night one of WrestleMania 37, but it is listed in this press release as being April 3, which is the same date that was originally advertised.