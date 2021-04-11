WrestleMania 37 Night Two Polls – Vote for the best match and grade the overall show April 11, 2021 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST READER POLLS Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WrestleMania 37 Night Two Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls WrestleMania 37 Night Two Poll: Vote for the best match Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Championship Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women’s Championship Big E vs. Apollo Crews in a Nigerian Drum Fight for the Intercontinental Championship Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya and Tamina for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles Riddle vs. Sheamus for the U.S. Championship Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn Randy Orton vs. The Fiend pollcode.com free polls Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker. Topicsalexa blissapollo crewsasukabig ebray wyattdaniel bryanedgehulk hoganjey usokevin owenslogan paulnatalyania jaxpaul heymanpro wrestlingrandy ortonreginaldrhea ripleyriddleroman reignssami zaynshayna baszlersheamustaminathe fiendtitus o'neilwm37wrestlemaniawrestlemania 37wwe
