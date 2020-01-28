Impact Wrestling TV preview: Best of five series begins, No. 1 contender to the Knockouts Title to be determined

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards in the first match of a best of five series.

-Kiera Hogan vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Madison Rayne to become No. 1 contender to the Knockouts Championship.

-Josh Alexander vs. Vikingo.

-Dez and Wentz vs. Pagano and Murder Clown.

Powell’s POV: This is the second show from the Mexico City tapings. Impact Wrestling airs on AXS TV tonight at 7CT/8ET. The show is listed for a replay at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Wednesday mornings along with my members’ exclusive audio review and Hit List.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Allysin Kay discussing Friday's NWA Hard Times PPV on FITE.TV, Melina dropping an unexpected f-bomb on NWA Powerrr, the WWE Mae Young Classic experience, her time as Sienna in Impact Wrestling, working in Japan, the Tessa Blanchard controversy, and more...

